Bono has penned a memoir ‘Surrender’

U2’s frontman has finally written a memoir titled Surrender 40 Songs, One Story.

Bono’s first memoir Surrender is the long-awaited bio of legendary artist, activist, and lead singer of Irish rock band U2, Bono aka Paul David Hewson. Penned by the man himself, Surrender is slated for release in early November.

Taking us from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to U2’s journey to go on to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands of all time. Bono also shares at length his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty.

Writing with honesty, humor, and openness Bono offers insight into his otherwise largely private life, sharing stories about his family, friends, and faith that have supported, challenged, and made him into the person that he is.

Surrender’s subtitle, 40 Songs, One Story, is a nod to the book’s forty chapters, which are each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created forty original drawings for Surrender, which will appear throughout the book.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress . . . With a fair amount of fun along the way.” Bono

It’s #Bono’s birthday & the news is out. He’s written a memoir. ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story’

Coming 1 Nov. He reads from the chapter #OutOfControl about starting to write U2’s 1st single on 10 May 1978, his 18th birthday, 44 yrs ago. https://t.co/b95HrfaFcC #SurrenderMemoir pic.twitter.com/xOcUmmxs3j — U2 (@U2) May 10, 2022

Published by Knopf, Surrender is out 1st of November 2022.