Doja Cat and Dolly Parton to star in musical celebrating the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza

The musical featuring Dolly and Doja, Mexican Pizza, is set to premiere on TikTok on the 26th of May.

If you’re still catching up (and we forgive you if so), there’s a TikTok musical in the works about the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.

In the musical’s own words, the story follows the “harrowing” tale of Taco Bell taking their Mexican Pizza off the menu in 2020, and the push to have it reinstated in its rightful place.

Just because this is a TikTok musical doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect a bit of glitz and glamour. The music for the production has been written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear – the Grammy-winning duo behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

So wtf is a Mexican Pizza? It’s pretty much what it sounds like: two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend.

Taco Bell introduced the culinary masterpiece to its restaurants in 1985, but due to supply chain shortages during the pandemic, the item was dropped from the menu.

The pizza’s return was a real power of the people moment, with more than 170,000 people signing a Change.org petition to bring it back.

Before Doja was announced appear in Mexican Pizza: The Musical, she posted a tweet to celebrate that the menu item would be making its long-awaited return.

And as usual, Dolly has proved that she’s an absolute icon, getting involved with literally everything that’s fun.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere on Taco Bell’s TikTok account on the 26th of May.