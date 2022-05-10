‘Friends’ and ’Seinfeld’ character actor Mike Hagerty died age 67

The actor known for his beloved character work in Friends, Seinfeld and so many other TV shows, Mike Hagerty passed away at the age of 67.

Hagerty has over 100 credits to his name but you probably remember him best as the building manager from Friends, Mr Treeger.

Bridget Everett, who worked alongside Hagerty on Somebody Somewhere, confirmed the news on Instagram.

“A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.” Everett wrote.

