KFC is swapping lettuce out for cabbage on their burgers

KFC have admitted to substituting lettuce out for cabbage in Australia due to the rising cost of ingredients after the recent floods.

If you thought 2022 couldn’t get any worse, think again. Because KFC is replacing the lettuce on their burgers with cabbage thanks to a few kinks in the supply chain.

In a menu update posted on its website, the fast food giants destroyed the livelihood of fans by letting them know they’re now using a “blend” of lettuce and cabbage on their burgers as if a Zinger was some sort of herbal tea.

“We’ve hit a bit of an Iceberg and are currently experiencing some lettuce supply chain disruptions,” KFC wrote on its website.

“We’re working with our multiple suppliers to provide them with support, but we do expect disruptions to continue in the coming days.”

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused. We appreciate you all being Little Gems as we work to get things back to normal,” they added.

But experts are warning that the lettuce shortage is just the tip of the iceberg, as grocery prices rise in every aisle of the supermarket as the world feels the effects of inflation.

So yeah, unfortunately it looks like we won’t be getting Krushers back any time soon.