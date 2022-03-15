KFC is opening a degustation restaurant in Sydney

KFC has announced a brand new ‘fine dining’ experience at their Sydney restaurant featuring an 11-course menu.

KFC Australia stated in an announcement: “Australia, prepare thy palates and dust off your fancy pants as KFC has gone boujee! In a world-first, KFC Australia is bringing a new 11-course KFC Degustation restaurant to Sydney from Friday 1 until Sunday 3 April, giving KFC’s most iconic menu items the fine dining experience, they deserve.”

KFC has partnered with Chef and restaurant owner Nelly Robinson to create the 11-course menu.

The restaurant appears to only be available to competition winners as the statement revealed: “To nab a seat at this one-of-a-kind Degustation, fans will be asked to explain which KFC dish they think is worthy of a la-di-da degustation.”

The menu will be heavily inspired by KFC classics and will include:

Supercharged Wings – Cooked over a bed of charcoal, these are not only supercharged but beautifully charred wings

Potato and Gravy – Blink and you’ll miss it! This dish is a marvel to behold as the gravy candle (yes, that’s right!) melts, dip your potato bun into the “wax” and enjoy *chef kiss fingers

Tongue Twister – Don’t be shy, there are no rules here! Pick up your plate and lick off the Colonel’s face to relish the flavours of Kentucky Fried Chicken, tomato, lettuce and Pepper Mayo

Twister Sister – A fresh take on our Twister, this one comes with pearl barley risotto, sundried tomato, pumpkin and last but not least our Chicken Tenders

Popcorn Chicken – It’s the Popcorn Chicken our fans know and love paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil topped off with an edible floral garnish

La Di Da Drumstick (aka Fried Gold) – Our iconic Original Recipe drumstick dusted with quinoa and gold ‘coz we don’t call it Fried Gold for nothing…

Our Chocolate Mousse – Dipped in nitrogen, these mouthfuls of scrummy chocolate mousse are ‘oh-so-good’ and will literally melt in your mouth

More to come.