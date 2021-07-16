BRAJ weaves catchy pop-hooks with body friendly 90s R&B on ‘Brajtopia’

Full-length ‘Brajtopia’ from duo outfit BRAJ is drowning in compelling rhythms, passionate vocal performances, and ambition.

BRAJ is the lovechild of two established creatives hungry to make something for the masses. 22-year-old producer Nev Benjamin and 20-year-old vocalist Jordan Kellaway bring their A-game on this project, with all 7 tracks oozing with lush instrumentation, hard-hitting beats and melodies straight off the pop charts.

To celebrate this dream collaboration, let’s run through the tracklist of Brajtopia and its strongest moments.



The record opens up with beatboxing, spacey electric guitars, and the gutsy high-tenor of Kellaway. The chorus hook “I really wish that I was wasted again” is flawlessly executed with the minor key. Sunshine, the duo’s single, features fat bass and an infectious R&B groove. Credit to Benjamin’s instrumentation on this cut, filling out all the empty space with varying synth tones and plenty of tasty bass licks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAJ (@brajtopia)

Fun and Villa are summery cuts with hook after hook, cute backing vocals, and slick 808s. If you like Bieber’s recent chart-topper Peaches, you’ll love these tracks.

Meanwhile, Impatient features a verse from Yoey, showcasing the duo’s sound ability to collaborate effectively to maintain a listeners interest.

Don’t Stop (Interlude) opens up the soundscape with atmospheric synths and wandering piano, much like an interlude from The 1975.

The track smoothly transitions into a fingerpicked ukulele chord loop, as Kellaway explores a blooming relationship: “cuz all it takes is one more date, I can see the view if I concentrate”. If BRAJ continues to refine their craft as they did on this full length, even better views are well on their way.

Listen to Brajtopia below: