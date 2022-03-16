News

Britney Spears said her dad told her “I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on”

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Britney Spears with her dad

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Britney Spears continues to open up about what life was like while she was under the conservatorship held by her father.

On Monday, Britney Spears shared a photo on Instagram of her chest, reminiscing about breastfeeding her two sons when they were babies.

The post, which has since been deleted stated in the caption: “I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role.”

Britney Spears Instagram
Credit: Instagram

Britney continued: “I mean, the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget!!! He said: ‘Sit down in that chair… We’re going to have a talk.’ He said: ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me… I was never the same.”

