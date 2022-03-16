Britney Spears said her dad told her “I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on”

Britney Spears continues to open up about what life was like while she was under the conservatorship held by her father.

On Monday, Britney Spears shared a photo on Instagram of her chest, reminiscing about breastfeeding her two sons when they were babies.

The post, which has since been deleted stated in the caption: “I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role.”

Britney continued: “I mean, the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget!!! He said: ‘Sit down in that chair… We’re going to have a talk.’ He said: ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me… I was never the same.”