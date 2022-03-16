The Esports Olympic game list announced!

The Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation unveil the major titles for the Commonwealth Esports Championships!

The major titles to feature in the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham has been announced by the Global Esports Federation (GEF) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). That’s right; the esports Olympics are underway!

The three major titles that people can look forward to athletes competing in is DOTA 2 from Valve, eFootball series from KONAMI, and Rocket League from Psyonix.

The three titles unveiled have been a part of the competitive gaming space for quite some time now, with the oldest title being DOTA 2, which was released in 2013.

DOTA 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena game played by two teams of five where players pick from an array of ‘heroes’ with unique abilities to push forth and clear an enemy’s base.

The eFootball series game, formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), is a title that strives to create a soccer experience as authentic as possible, and Rocket League is a 3v3 car soccer game where plays defy the laws of gravity to score some truly spectacular goals from the air.

The event will occur at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham this August 6th and 7th, with all three games featuring both an Open Category and Women Category to ensure that the competition is inclusive. It’s fantastic to see that this trend is continuing!

In a Commonwealth Sport press release, Paul J. Foster, CEO of the GEF, said, “We are proud to feature some of the world’s leading esports titles on stage in Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) over the weekend of August 6-7. We look forward to creating the opportunity for players and athletes from across the Commonwealth to shine on a truly global stage at this historic inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships,”.

Alongside Paul Foster, CGF CEO Kate Sadlier stated, “we are delighted to unveil three major titles for the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham this summer. There is no doubt this innovative and exciting event will create new learnings and opportunities for us to further explore esports.”

They continued, “The Commonwealth has a combined population of more than 2.4 billion, with over 60% of them under the age of 30. This is a vital group for the Commonwealth Sport Movement to engage with, and esports can be an important part of this work due to its huge popularity and reach with young people across the world,”.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships is an event that means a lot to the gaming community. It is recognized on a global stage that esports and online gaming are on the same level as what others would term conventional sports and that it is here to stay!