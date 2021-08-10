Xbox and Special Olympics announce the inaugural Gaming for Inclusion tournament

Connecting people from all around the world, the inaugural Gaming for Inclusion esports tournament is going down this September.

In an official Xbox Wire post, Xbox has announced their first Gaming for Inclusion tournament in partnership with Special Olympics. The multi-day event will take place between September 12th and 14th, and will feature Special Olympics athletes as well as celebrity supporters playing games from the Xbox roster.

It’s the latest in a series of partnerships that Xbox has undertaken with Special Olympics stretching back to 2014, including but not limited to the Xbox Virtual Gaming Event in May 2020 and an official gaming tournament at the 2018 Special Olympics.

“We’re ecstatic to build upon Microsoft’s partnership with Special Olympics, which first began in 2014, to further focus on gaming and host Gaming for Inclusion,” shared Jenn Panattoni, Head of Xbox Social Impact.

“At Xbox, our goal is to make gaming inclusive and welcoming to all players so that everyone can experience the joys of gaming. This tournament is a meaningful and important step in making esports more accessible and it empowers Special Olympics athletes with a new way to compete.”

Microsoft have proved themselves to be an industry leader when it comes to accessibility – especially on the hardware front. The Xbox Adaptive Controller has proved to be a one-of-a-kind tool for gamers with motor or cognitive disabilities, and events such as the Gaming for Inclusion tournament have been part of the company’s MO for the past several years.

The tournament itself will take place across three days, with Special Olympics athletes duking it out with one game each day; Sunday September 12th is the Rocket League tournament, September 13th is the Forza Motorsport 7 tournament, and September 14th is the Madden NFL 22 tournament.

Then on Saturday September 18th, the winners from these tournaments will face off with celebrities including the NBA’s Jayson Tatum, NFL’s Jamaal Charles, and some yet-to-be-named WWE Superstars.

You’ll be able to tune in via the Xbox Twitch channel or the Special Olympics Youtube channel.

Find out more about the Gaming for Inclusion tournament here.