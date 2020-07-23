Burger Records are shutting down completely

Following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, Californian record label Burger Records has shut down.

The label’s initial plans of rebranding and establishing “major structural changes” have collapsed, with interim president Jessa Zapor-Gray stepping down from the role.

“When I was asked to take over in this capacity, I expected some blowback for my decision to accept but I believed that the opportunity to have a role in effecting real and lasting positive change within the Burger and indie music scenes was worth the risk,” Zapor-Gray said in a statement.

“Upon further review, I have informed Burger Records that I no longer believe I will be able to achieve my intended goals in assuming the leadership role at Burger in the current climate. Therefore, I have decided to step away from the label entirely to focus on my other projects.”

Since Zapor-Gray’s statement, label co-founder Sean Bohrman has announced that the label will cease operations entirely.

This all comes after sexual misconduct allegations were made against a range of artists associated with the label, including The Growlers, The Frights, The Abigails, Pangea, SWMRS, and more.

Bohrman and co-founder Lee Rickard were also accused of fostering a predatory environment.

It’s unclear what effect the label’s collapse will have on affiliated artists and releases.