‘Halo: Infinite’ box art has been unveiled

Just ahead of tomorrow’s Xbox Games Showcase, 343 Industries has shown off the final box art for Halo: Infinite — the latest instalment in the classic series. While this title will utilise the full power of the Xbox Series X, the imagery harks back to the old days of the franchise.

People have also been quick to spot details in this representation of Master Chief. Screenshots leaked several months ago hinted at the possibility of a grappling hook, which appears to be confirmed in the just-released artwork. In any case, the speculation around what may or may not be included in Halo: Infinite proves that there’s plenty of life left in this iconic first-person shooter.

The Halo: Infinite box art has arrived ahead of tomorrow’s gameplay reveal. It’s reminiscent of the original and hints at new possibilities in gameplay.

A lot has already been read into this single-image offering. Aside from the aforementioned grappling hook, the mysterious reflection in the visor has also been heavily scrutinised.

The Halo franchise stretches back to the turn of the century and has been integral to the success of the Xbox. Now that the long wait for Xbox to click over to the next generation is almost over, there’s renewed in the adventures of Master Chief.

Be sure to check in to the Xbox Games Showcase for further details.