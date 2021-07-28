Captain America was originally going to fight a giant Nazi robot

Everybody’s favourite patriot Captain America was originally scripted to fight a giant robot Nazi in his Disney Marvel debut.

A recent interview with scriptwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely has revealed that the first Avenger was originally going to battle a giant robot Hitler in the 2011 film, Captain America: The First Avenger.

Last week, this movie celebrated its 10th birthday, leaving all of us here at Happy Mag feeling just a little bit old.

Markus and McFeely revealed that one of the changes to the script involved removing a huge Hydra robot that Captain America was supposed to fight in the third act.

This Nazi colossus has been dubbed ‘Panzermax’, and was going to be under the control of Red Skull, as played by Hugo Weaving.

So why did it get pulled? We thought giant robot Nazis were a thing, yo.

According to the interview with Yahoo, it ultimately came down to budget and timing.

“I think eventually it was a budget and time thing. Where it was like, ‘We really can’t be spending that much time”.

Disappointing, Marvel. You know that a giant robot Nazi would have totally gone viral, right?

Well, it’s important to remember that this film came out in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, back before the films would become guaranteed hits.

As McFeely shares, “remember, these are early days for that studio. There’s six people in the whole building, they’re above a car dealership, they’re not the Marvel we think of now.”

Had the wonderful idea actually gone ahead, it would have been the second climactic robot battle of the MCU in the space of a few short years.

2008’s Iron Man saw the title character (played by Robert Downey Jr.) battle Obadiah Stane (played by Jeff Bridges), who mounts himself into a giant robot at the film’s climax.