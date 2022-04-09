We guarantee you won’t need to ‘Learn To Like’ the debut album from Carla Geneve

Carla Geneve is only 21-years-of-age, but you’ll want to fact check that when you listen to her debut record, Learn To Like It.

Carla Geneve she writes with an incredible level of maturity and depth of experience far beyond her years. Although this is her first album, the Perth local has already achieved more in her career than many do by the time they retire.

She has ticked off some incredible feats including, but not limited to playing South By South West festival in the United States, and winning a wild number of awards including the unpublished prize in the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition.

Brighter Than Blue kicks off the album with an air of comforting nostalgia, but it’s hard to put a finger on why, because nobody makes music quite like Carla Geneve. She manages intimacy and connection on the album’s opener, but at the same time, it’s undoubtedly anthemic and bound to be a hit in live settings.

Anyone familiar with Geneve already treasures The Right Reasons. A track that lends a shoulder to cry on, comforting personal conundrums of morality. It softly rolls with the balance of a practiced cyclist on smooth patch of concrete, catching short bursts of breeze that instil a pedal rotation or two of increased gusto.

I never thought I’d hear a track titled Wide Open Road that rivals anywhere close to the quality of the Triffid’s classic of the same name. But while Geneve’s soft-shelled ballad offers a completely different sound, it comes astoundingly close with its precise imagery and honesty.

Closing the album with the title track, Learn To Like It turns an upbeat corner. It’s a track that has potential to be considered an alt-rock classic in years to come, with a level of technical artistry that you might expect from Joe Camilleri’s The Black Sorrows.

Listen to Learn To Like It below.