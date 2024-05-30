2014 Is Calling: Catfish & The Bottlemen Return to Aus this September for 2024 Tour

General release for the Catfish & The Bottlemen go on sale Friday 11am local time

Catfish & The Bottlemen Fans get excited!!! The beloved indie-rock band are returning down under for the first time in over 5 years.

The band will be bringing their long-awaited tour to Aus this year, kicking it off at Sydney’s Horden Pavilion on September 4th, before heading to Melbourne’s Festival Hall and Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, and wrapping it up with their final concert at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Thursday, September 12th.

In the countdown to the release of their fourth studio album, the band have just released a new single ‘Showtime’.

The grungy tune is exactly what fans have been waiting to hear for so long. The single is a new chapter for the band that still sounds like home, transporting us all back into our angsty 2014 selves.

This highly anticipated release is a delight to fans worldwide, who were left devastated after the band announced a hiatus in 2022.

Although we still miss ex-guitarist Johnny Bond after his departure, current members Van McCann and Benji Blakeway are making every ex-tumblr users dream come true – and we couldn’t be more excited to hear what they have in store!

Tickets sales will open to the general public tomorrow Friday May 31st at 11am local time. But get in quick – presale tickets sold out in under 15 minutes.

Catfish & The Bottlemen Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday, 4th September – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday, 6th September – Festival Hall, Melbourne

Saturday, 7th September – Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Sunday, 8th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday, 10th September – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday, 12th September – Red Hill Auditorium

Listen to the new single here!