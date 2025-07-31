[gtranslate]
Inside the making of Chai Chang’s most cinematic music video yet

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

Filmed across Taiwan’s misty mountains, Chai Chang’s latest video turns real adversity into cinematic magic.

Chang’s latest music video is a visual pilgrimage — filmed across the haunting beauty of Taiwan’s Shengren Falls, the mist-laced Zhuzihu Black Forest, and the raw minimalism of AA Studio in New Taipei City.

The story follows a lone traveler, scarred by hardship, wandering a rain-soaked forest in search of something brighter — what Chai calls the “fate of light.”

With each step, the weight of the world seems heavier, until a symbolic act of bravery (and a little help from his bandmates) unearths chains of courage buried deep in the earth.

The land blooms, the greys give way to colour, and the world transforms.

chai chang - bts music video

Behind the lens, the team battled real-life storms — rain-drenched makeup, mud-slick mountain trails, and soaked costumes.

chai chang bts music video

But instead of retreating, they pressed on. “It was hard to even walk,” Chang admits, “but everyone kept going.”

chai chang bts music video

That struggle, captured on film, now lives as part of the story: beauty born from the mess.

chai chang music video bts

Check out our review of ‘Fate Of Light’ here.

