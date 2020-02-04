Christopher Engel is a captivating presence on ‘Summer Nights’

There’s something immediately spellbinding about the music of Christopher Engel. In a relatively short amount of time, the Danish-Australian singer-songwriter has crafted a sound that feels equal parts grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in folk, but stretches into far more exciting sonic territories.

With the release of his new single Summer Nights, Engel continues to establish his penchant for crafting earnest and immersive gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On his new single Summer Nights, Danish-Australian singer-songwriter Christopher Engel crafts a warm and addictive slice of folk magic.

Throughout the new single, Christopher Engel glides through a blissful concoction of folk, pop, and indie-rock, delivering something that’s simultaneously familiar and fresh. With warm, endearing vocal melodies and raw but textured instrumentation, Summer Nights is brimming with pure musical charm.

Across its three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the track builds steadily into something you can’t rip your attention away from. It’s the kind of track you can imagine blaring from your car stereo while cruising down the coastline.

These may still be early days for this young singer-songwriter, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.