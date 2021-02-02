News

A report has been released condemning racism at Collingwood

by Dan Shaw

Eddie McGuire

Collingwood club president Eddie McGuire is set to step down at the end of 2021. Photo: Getty

by Dan Shaw

Collingwood’s Do Better report has found that “systemic racism” has plagued one of the most successful sporting clubs in Australia.

Collingwood Football Club, one of the most successful teams ever in the AFL has just released the Do Better report. It was commissioned by the club in response to comments made by former Collingwood player, Héritier Lamumba.

The report found that incidents of racism within the club were met with a “defensive rather than proactive” response and that the club’s failure to respond to such incidents “has been seen as aggravating, rather than mitigating, the impact of that racism on the people who have experienced it.

Héretier Lamumba
The racism directed at Héretier Lamumba while he was at Collingwood was the catalyst for the Do Better report

In a lengthy and at times awkward press conference, club president Eddie McGuire said that “The CFC Do Better report is an acknowledgement that our club, our game, and our country, have got things wrong.” He also mentioned that it was a “proud day” for the club.

Whether the contrition is genuine or not, Eddie McGuire’s tenure as leader of the club has been marked by not only racism within Collingwood, but elsewhere too.

Back in 2013, the racial abuse hurled at Sydney Swans star Adam Goodes, by a Collingwood supporter, in an Indigenous Round match from the sidelines, for example, was only compounded a remarkably ill-judged comment only a few days later.

Lamumba took to Twitter to voice his opinion on Collingwood’s response to the report.

Download the Do Better report here.

