Company installs VR booths for employees to take masturbation breaks

Live-streaming adult website Stripchat will provide virtual reality ‘wank pods’ for employees to rub one out during business hours.

Channelling Matthew McConaughey in The Wolf of Wall Street, the company are encouraging their employees to relieve stress during the work day through masturbation.

Four high-tech virtual reality booths will be installed in the company’s Cyprus office building that houses more than 200 employees, who are entitled to a 30-minute paid to masturbate.

Stripchat have said they aim to “provide current and attract new employees with a safe, comfortable space to rub one out”.

Employees will be treated to live VR adult cams while they’re enjoying their half-hour wank pod sesh, decked out with an Oculus Quest VR headset and a 4K LED screen, plus plenty of lube and tissues.

Stripchat will also be renting out their homemade booths to other companies for around $A70,000 for six months of self-pleasure.

But they’re not the first company to jump on the jack-it-during-work-hours trend. The boss of Erika Lust Films, Erika Lust tried to break the stigma surrounding self-pleasure by allowing her staff members to enjoy a 30-minute masturbation break every day.

Will wank pods become the new normal? So far only adult companies have jumped on the trend, but even science says masturbation relieves stress, so maybe they’re a productivity investment.