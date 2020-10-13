‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies aged 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, well known for her role as Berta in the popular sitcom Two and a Half Men, has died aged 77.

Ferrell had roles in many tv shows and movies throughout her life as an actress, including Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and more. But it was her role as Berta, the no-nonsense housekeeper, on CBS’ comedy Two and a Half Men that secured her two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007.

Ferrell passed away on Monday, October 12 at 12:30 pm from complications following cardiac arrest. According to Deadline, she passed peacefully at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California surrounded by her family. The actress had previously been hospitalised in May, suffering a heart attack soon after, which was followed by months in ICU receiving treatment.

Her Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Creyer was devastated by the news, tweeting: “She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Her other famous Two and a Half Men co-star Charlie Sheen was similarly devastated, tweeting that it was a “shocking and devastating loss,” along with a nod to her character Berta’s housekeeping.

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss. Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your “people”keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Go back and binge-watch the Two and a Half Men series and appreciate the wonderful Berta. Rest in peace, Conchata Ferrell.