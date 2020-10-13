Football star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Five-times football World Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, and one team photo has been the subject of concern.

Portuguese football star, and arguably the most famous player on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, announced in a statement by the Portuguese Football Federation.

The federation stated that the 35-year-old had shown no symptoms of the virus but had entered isolation. Ronaldo will miss the nation’s game against Sweden on Wednesday as a result.

A photo posted by Ronaldo just hours before the result has been the subject of concern, with the Portuguese football squad pictured sharing a meal together, with little to no social distancing on display.

View this post on Instagram Unidos dentro e fora do campo! 🇵🇹👏🏽👊🏽 #todosportugal A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 12, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

However, following Ronaldo’s positive result, the rest of the international squad underwent new tests, with the Portuguese federation subsequently confirming: “All tested negative.”

The Juventus star had appeared for his nation’s side as recently as Monday, with the team playing out a 0-0 draw with world champions, France.

European football has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many of the top leagues forced to take a multi-month hiatus towards the end of last season.

Ronaldo had been spared infection earlier this year when Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani, and Blaise Maltuidi all tested positive.

📸 | Cristiano Ronaldo in his isolation watching his teammates train. pic.twitter.com/67HdApDXNk — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) October 13, 2020

Italian club football has also suffered more recently with Genoa unable to fill a full squad after 20 of their staff and players tested positive, while Juventus’ league rivals Napoli failed to make their fixture against Juventus after being advised not to travel by health authorities.

With his positive result, Ronaldo will likely miss Juventus fixtures against Crotone, and possibly Hellas Verona.

Football fans will be hoping he will be back to top condition when he faces his football rival Lionel Messi, in Juventus’ hotly anticipated Champions League fixture against Barcelona on October 28.