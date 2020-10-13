Go DAWless with Bluebox: 1010music’s compact recorder and mixer

Even with a surprisingly deep set of features, the Bluebox offers an extremely compact mixing and recording solution for the DAWless artist.

Do you want to go DAWless but don’t want to carry around a big, heavy mixer?

The Bluebox is definitely aimed at electronic musicians, as it only includes 3.5mm TRS inputs. But through eschewing XLR and 1/4″ inputs, 1010music are able to create a compact, USB powered mixer and recorder, which even includes its own touchscreen.

You have the ability to use the Bluebox as a live mixer and/or recorder, with the mix going straight to a microSD card. There are 3 stereo outputs, each of which can be used as sub-mixes and recorded simultaneously. All of the 12 available tracks (12 mono or 6 stereo) on the Bluebox includes 4-band parametric EQ, pan, mute, solo, volume, and gain controls. There are global delay and reverb effects included as well.

The 3.5-inch touchscreen is responsive and can be used to adjust parameters or change which parameters the 4 knobs control. MIDI ins/outs allow you to sync the clock with any external hardware you’re using. The digital mixer can also be either USB or battery-powered, for enhanced portability.

Mixes are recorded in 48k, 24-bit WAV, and thanks to the 3 outputs you can record independent tracks and the full mix at the same time. It’s also possible to playback previously recorded tracks while recording new ones.

At only 450 grams and as small as some guitar pedals, the Bluebox is a great option for live performance if you can make it work for you.

You can read more about the Bluebox on the 1010music website.