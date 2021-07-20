England announces COVID vaccination cards to get into nightclubs

After almost all Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in England, people crowded to nightclubs for the first time in 16 months.

‘Freedom Day’ came for those in England as nightclubs and venues opened without restrictions.

This is the first time since March 2020 venues have been packed full.

Among these was London nightclub Fabric which hosted an underground electronic music night which was attended by hundreds.

Venues across England also had many similar ‘Freedom day’ club nights when the clock struck 12 on the 19th of July.

The ‘clurb’, is back, and Sydney is jealous.

Hours after nightclubs were in full swing, Boris Johnson announced that Covid vaccine certificates would be made mandatory in England in late September.

He said: “I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over-18s will have had their chance to be double-jabbed, we are planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.”

I’ll add that I’m far too old for nightclubs and I never really enjoyed them (other than Fabric) but let people enjoy themselves. It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone — James B (@leavesonthelawn) July 19, 2021

Live music, nightclubs and large venues have been hit hard during the pandemic.

While opening up has largely benefitted workers and eager club-goers, many were concerned these extremely relaxed restrictions could lead to another wave of lockdowns, particularly with the emergence of the Delta strain.

Heaven Nightclub in London played “Rain On Me” as soon as it hit midnight, as it is officially “freedom day” from covid restrictions in England 🎉 pic.twitter.com/DsDs2FXu0q — gaga ♡ (@thegagasource_) July 18, 2021

Nevertheless, it was definitely heartwarming to see the excitement of crowds queuing up and in the clubs for the first time in a long while.