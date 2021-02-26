Surprising nobody, Cyberpunk 2077’s next big patch has been delayed

Yet another delay has hit Cyberpunk 2077, with the game’s second major patch being pushed to late March.

Sorry, Cyberpunk fans – it’s time to test your patience once more. It looks like you’re going to have to wait a little longer for Cyberpunk 2077‘s next major patch, which is looking at a late March release after cyber attacks created delays.

It appears that game developers CD Projekt Red just can’t get a break, with endless dramas surrounding continuous delays to Cyberpunk 2077‘s initial release and the many glitches that the game has been riddled with since.

In case you’ve somehow missed it, the chaos was recently intensified as anonymous hackers took privileged data to hold at a ransom. They weren’t bluffing either – the source code for GWENT, a card game from The Witcher, was leaked as various files were reportedly auctioned off online.

With the hack compromising the personal information of employees, it’s now been reported that developers were locked out of their computers and work was halted at the Polish studio for two weeks. It’s safe to say that CDPR has been a little preoccupied by the hacking scandal, so you might be able to forgive them for this delay.

Patch 1.2 is aimed to be available at an unspecified date in the second half of March, after it was initially proposed for February and a video released in January teased its release “in coming weeks”.

A statement on Cyberpunk‘s official Twitter account detailed that the patch would offer “numerous overall quality improvements and fixes”, with work still left to be done to ensure that’s exactly what players get.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Here’s hoping that the extra time will ensure a smooth and effective release for this second game update, after the first patch didn’t do a whole lot to improve the glitchy Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game. In fact, it added in a whole new game-breaking bug, which then required a patch for the patch to fix that bug. Hectic.

At least one thing is going well for CDPR – the buzz around Cyberpunk 2077 has been undeniable. In fact, it recently broke a record in Australia that only one other game has set, with November’s Seize The Day launch trailer making the nation’s YouTube Ads Leaderboard for 2020 as one of the year’s most popular online video advertisements.

That’s got to count for something, right?