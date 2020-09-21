New Bowie exhibition to feature holiday snaps taken by childhood friend

A new photographic exhibition from a childhood friend of David Bowie is set to open next month, capturing behind-the-scenes moments of the singer’s life.

A new photographic exhibition on David Bowie will be opening in Brighton next month. The photos were captured by photographer and Bowie’s childhood friend, Geoff MacCormack.

The exhibit titled Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me, focuses on a three year period in the early 1970s, where David Bowie was touring with his backing band, The Spiders From Mars.

The images capture behind-the-scenes moments throughout this period of the artist’s life, including the filming of The Man Who Fell to Earth and documenting his travels on the Trans-Siberian Express, a trip David Bowie favoured due to his phobia of flying.

MacCormak, who has not had any photographic experience, has described the collection as “holiday snaps, really”, stating that the highlights for him are the photos of Bowie from The Man Who Fell to Earth set.

“It was just one of those idyllic situations and he was enjoying working on that film and he was clearly right for it and it was all going well, that was a really nice period,” he described.

The exhibition will feature 60 exclusive shots from Bowie and MacCormack’s travels.

Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me Bowie/MacCormack 1973 – 1976 is set to run from October 17, 2020, to June 6, 2021, at Brighton Museum and Art Gallery.

