This just in: Mia Khalifa has joined OnlyFans

Following in the footsteps of Cardi B, Blac Chyna, and Bella Thorne, Mia Khalifa has become the latest high profile name to join OnlyFans.

Mia Khalifa has become the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans, only a few weeks after Bella Thorne stirred up a shit ton of drama by joining the popular content-sharing platform back in August.

The former-porn star revealed the news over Instagram, clarifying that she would be sharing “SFW [suitable for work] content kinda” which, if you would like me to translate, means that it will be cheeky but there won’t be any nudes.

Khalifa took to Instagram to post a photograph of herself in which a laptop (open on her OnlyFans page) could be seen.

View this post on Instagram I have a full time job… as an accountant 🙂 A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Sep 17, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT

Accompanying one of the posts on her new OnlyFans page, Khalifa thanked her fans for supporting her on this “new and exciting platform.”

Some Twitter users have pointed out the apparent inconsistency of Khalifa – who has spent so long trying to have her videos removed from Pornhub – deciding to join the platform.

The inherent irony of Mia Khalifa opening up an OnlyFans account considering she wanted all her porn removed off the internet a month ago is astounding — private captain sparrow (@HTarawnwh) September 19, 2020

Mia Khalifa: I was pressured into the porn industry and I didn’t like it at all Also Mia Khalifa: *creates an onlyfans account* — The Pan Fucker (@BlitZIsSpiffy) September 19, 2020

Yet Khalifa has framed the decision as one of empowerment, describing: “I am finally growing into my self-confidence in who I am and the decisions I make for me, and this is my way of being myself outside the perimeters of conventional social media.”

“Even though I will not be creating nude content, I am going to be treating this page like my Instagram without terms of service,” she continued. “I want to take my power back and just post what I want and what makes me feel good, and I’m just so thankful that y’all are along for this wild ride.”

Whether Khalifa’s decision to join the platform will create the same amount of fallout as seen with Bella Thorne remains to be seen.