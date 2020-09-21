Have we got our next James Bond? Rumours have pegged Tom Hardy

Rumours are circulating that Tom Hardy could be next in line to revive the iconic role of James Bond in the 007 series.

After Daniel Craig’s incredible run as the titular character in the James Bond series, the upcoming edition to the franchise will sadly be his final revival of this role.

With this information, talk of who will replace Craig – and hence be added to the iconic list of talented actors that have taken on the role of Bond – is buzzing.

Emre Kaya wrote for The Vulcan Reporter stating that through the grapevine they have heard that Tom Hardy is in line to be the next James Bond.

A worthy successor, Hardy is no stranger to action films having appeared in Black Hawk Down, Inception, and Dunkirk, as well as starring as Max Rockatanksy in Mad Max: Fury Road.

An article from The Vultan Reporter claims that Tom Hardy has been cast as the next James Bond/007. They’re a very reliable source, so it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before this is officially announced. If true, we are insanely happy about this. The man is everywhere! pic.twitter.com/ZOmba59Ipj — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) September 18, 2020

According to Kaya, the announced of the new Bond was supposed to happen in November, but there has been a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the announcement is still anticipated to be this year or at the latest, early next year.

If Hardy was to be cast in this role, he would have big shoes to fill, following a list of award-winning actors who have taken on the Bond role over the years. Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig and Australia’s own, George Lazenby, have been the previous actors to portray the MI6 Agent.

Tom Hardy as James Bond ?

Tom Hardy as 007 ?

Yes Please pic.twitter.com/KJagBue7zd — ✨BU✨ please check pinned📍 (@TortugaH0e) September 18, 2020

No Time To Die will be Craig’s fifth and final appearance as James Bond and is set to be released on the 12th of November in Australia. Check out the trailer below.

