BOM: Sydney could be hit with thunderstorms and damaging winds this afternoon

Not so fast Sydney: today’s warm weather may turn into thunderstorms and damaging winds later this afternoon, according to BOM.

Whilst Sydney-siders may currently be basking in the warm weather, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned that the evening could bring a sharp turn in conditions, with severe thunderstorms and damaging winds potentially on the cards.

It comes after a weekend of heavy rain which affected almost half of the country.

Sydney is expected to reach temperatures of 30 degrees today; however, around 5 pm, parts of the state will likely be hit by a large band of active thunderstorms. According to BOM, damaging winds are likely and heavy rain and hail are possible.

Another stormy day ahead for #NSW on Monday. Some #thunderstorms are likely to become severe, and warnings may be issued for gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail. Be prepared, monitor for warnings and follow advice from the @NSWSES pic.twitter.com/SErWG7geRw — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) September 20, 2020

Whilst severe thunderstorms are more likely around inland parts of the state like Griffith, Sydney is certainly not in the clear, with severe thunderstorms possible and a 60% chance of rain in the late afternoon or evening, BOM reports.