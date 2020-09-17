Half of Australia can expect rain and thunderstorms over coming days, BOM says

Fetch your brollies: BOM says there’s a bucketload of rain on its way this weekend and half of the country is in for it.

The Bureau of Meteorology (aka BOM) has done what they do best and let us know that rain is, in fact, heading our way.

According to the Bureau, widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are set to impact central and eastern Australia starting from tomorrow, so you best be dusting off ye old umbrella.

Widespread rain, thunderstorms with heavy falls, flash flooding, and strong winds, as well as hot and humid conditions, are all on the cards, brought on by a cut-off low-pressure system over western South Australia.

Starting from today, South Australia can expect rain and thunderstorms, with some rain also impacting Victoria and southern Northern Territory. On Friday, it’ll also hit western Queensland with the evening bringing warm and humid conditions, with some areas experiencing temperatures 12 degrees above average, according to BOM.

A cut off low will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to much of Inland Australia over the coming days, with severe thunderstorms and heavy falls likely Thursday through Saturday. Humid conditions are also expected. Check your local forecast at https://t.co/EaXv6Kec7X pic.twitter.com/v3SsDFBfUm — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) September 16, 2020

New South Wales, if you thought you were safe, think again. On Saturday morning, western NSW and northern Victoria will see their fair share of action, with some parts expecting 50-100 millimetres of rain. Unfortunately, BOM reckons that could mean flash flooding.

This will persist across southern Queensland, much of NSW, and Victoria, with rain expected to ease on Sunday. Lucky for the east coast, only light falls, or no rain at all is expected.

Meanwhile, Western Australia is laughing.

Weather update: widespread rain and thunderstorms impacting central and eastern Australia. Video current at 2pm AEST, Thursday 17 September 2020. Know your weather. Know your risk. For the latest forecasts and warnings visit https://t.co/aORbv7FhUM. pic.twitter.com/O34VGPahD5 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) September 17, 2020

For real-time info, head to BOM.