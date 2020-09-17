We’re giving away a copy of ujam Beatmaker HYPE!

ujam’s library of virtual instruments is carefully curated to fit perfectly within any genre. Enter our giveaway competition for a chance to win ujam Beatmaker HYPE!

ujam is an innovative virtual instrument maker, founded by fellow musical visionaries, Hans Zimmer and Pharrell Williams. They specialise in creating curated instruments for a wide range of genres, with HYPE focussed on the sounds of stadium-ready EDM and progressive house.

Packed with 10 huge-sounding drum kits and intuitive ways to blend in loops according to song structure, plus the ability to tweak tracks live with DJ-friendly processors like filters and risers, HYPE offers up a complete tool kit for budding and pro-level EDM producers alike.

HYPE is part of ujam’s Beatmaker series, which features the ’80s-inspired VICE, the heavy drum ‘n’ bass vibes of VOID, the old-school hip hop of DOPE and much more. To find out about the whole family, visit the ujam website.

