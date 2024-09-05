DAYSH is starved of connection on bouncy new single ‘IDK’

London rapper DAYSH pairs mesmeric flows with introspective reflections on her compelling new single, ‘IDK’

DAYSH has yearned for deeper connection on her latest single, ‘IDK’. The bouncy trap-pop cut sees the London-born musician wax poetic on wanting more from her relationships, as soundtracked by propulsive snare drums and dynamic rap flows.

The track, produced by KID, opens with glittery piano keys and a regal string section, which form the sonic backdrop before pulsating trap rhythms usher in a punchier sound.

While the production is blissfully simplistic — carried by oscillating kick drums, sporadic hi-hats, and the sheer force of DAYSH’s delivery — ‘IDK’ still makes room for layered production choices.

The softness of the pianos is enhanced by chopped vocal ad libs, which echo throughout the song and provide a catchy earworm alongside DAYSH’s verses.

Elsewhere, she further enriches the track with heavy bass and whirring spacey synths. The sound of the song itself is compelling enough, but DAYSH tops it all off with some mesmeric delivery and razor-sharp lyrical observations.

Perhaps the major drawcard of ‘IDK’ is DAYSH’s unique and flexible rap cadences, which stretch acrobatically around the beat and make for a consistently engaging listen.

The rapper isn’t confined to any one rhyme scheme, and instead changes the flow on whim while ensuring her lyrics pull focus.

It’s the kind of unique flow that recalls the likes of Noname, Lil Simz or Tierra Whack, but DAYSH makes it wholly her own with some personal storytelling.

“I was going through a bad break up at the time,” DAYSH said of the song’s genesis in a press statement, “So I found myself surrounded daily by all these people that didn’t know me even close to the depths of which the person I just became strangers with did.”

It’s a personal yet relatable tale of feeling starved of connection, and it sees DAYSH yearn for someone to share her successes with. “Need deeper connection,” she spits on a hook that’s infinitely replayable, “All of the demons I fight, half-resting.”

It’s one of many incisive bars delivered by DAYSH on ‘IDK’, a track which more than leaves its mark.

Listen to DAYSH’s new single ‘IDK’ below.