Chillin’ pay tribute to their mum on tender single ‘More Than Goodnight Kisses’

Chillin’ have paid a heartfelt tribute to their mother on their emotional new single ‘More Than Goodnight Kisses’.

The stirring track sees the Australian trio — composed of sisters Shaz and Kaz and friend Sox — deliver a heartfelt message around motherhood, as soundtracked by warm acoustics and glittery keys.

‘More Than Goodnight Kisses’ opens with a distinct folk flair, with sunlit guitar melodies and subtle, steady percussion courtesy of Kaz.

While the track breezes by with an air of blissful simplicity, Chillin’ still manage to find room for textural flourishes, enriching the sound with plucky riffs, shimmering cymbals and backing harmonies so airy they might just reach the heavens.

There’s a subtlety to the track that makes it feel like something of a daydream. Each instrument is so euphonic that the sound envelops you in a coaxing relaxation, which is not to say it’s devoid of punchier moments.

In the latter half, Chillin’ sing alongside harsher guitars, and belt out the chorus with an anthemic energy that could fill out stadiums.

It’s what makes ‘More Than Goodnight Kisses’ feel both like a folk gem and a rock ballad, as the trio flits between sounds with finesse.

For extra measure, there’s even doo-wop harmonies that are destined for earworm staus, and vocal layerings that’ll hit you right in the feels.

Much of this emotional quality boils down to the trio’s performance, with voices that feel both delicate and powerful in equal measure.

The vocals of three bandmates are delivered with tangible vulnerability, with the gravelly timbre only enhancing the song’s tender lyricism.

This is perhaps the major drawcard of ‘More Than Goodnight Kisses’, which sees the trio pen a wholesome love letter to their mother in celebration of her 80th birthday.

Naturally, this is a tear-jerker, with mentions of their mother being “the rock that made our house a home” and giving “everything you had.”

There’s an earnestness to the storytelling that feels palpable lyrics like “words will never be enough” proving utterly moving. It’s clearly the work of an enduring relationship, and it’s altogether infectious.

Listen to Chillin’s new single ‘More Than Goodnight Kisses’ below.