Dolly Parton will be reading children’s books in a new YouTube series

Dolly Parton has announced a new weekly video series where she will be reading children’s books.

The series, named Goodnight With Dolly, will launch this Thursday (April 2) and is set to run for ten weeks.

Book-lover Dolly Parton is here to cure isolation blues with a new weekly YouTube series which will see the singer reading children’s books.

With many children currently being homeschooled or simply stuck at home in isolation, the series will provide some much-needed entertainment for children and parents alike.

Speaking on the series, Parton described: “This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right.”

“I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love,” she continued. “It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

The series will see Parton read some of her own books including I Am a Rainbow and Coat of Many Colors, as well as There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake by Loren Long, Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney, Pass It On by Sophy Henn, Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon by Patty Lovell, Violet the Pilot by Steve Breen, Max & The Tag-Along Moon by Floyd Cooper, Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña, and The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piper.

Each of the selections have been “carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.”

In 1995, the country singer launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program which mails free, high-quality books to children, regardless of their family income. Currently active in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Canada, the program has seen millions of books sent out to children in these countries.

Goodnight With Dolly will air on the Imagination Library YouTube channel, starting this Thursday, April 2nd at 7 pm EST. Watch a preview for it below.

In other news, Parton recently announced her desire to appear on the front cover of Playbook magazine once again for her 75th birthday.