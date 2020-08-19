Dolly Parton’s viral Black Lives Matter statement just got its own mural

Artist Kim Radford’s mural of country icon Dolly Parton signals a “commitment to community” and support of Black Lives Matter.

In what has served as impeccable timing, or what some would call fate, a Dolly Parton mural that was already in the works has perfectly aligned with the timing of the country singer’s recent Black Lives Matter statement.

Artist Kim Radford began working on a Dolly Parton wall art installation outside The 5 Spot, a live music venue and bar in Nashville, Tennessee that is a well-known institution for rising musicians. She finished the mural a day after she began painting, coinciding with the release of Parton’s Billboard cover story, in which the iconic singer advocated for the BLM movement.

In the latest Billboard issue, the country icon expressed her support for Black Lives Matter, as well as her disdain of police brutality and white supremacy.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she said in relation to the recent protests regarding the murder of George Floyd.

“Of course Black Lives matter . Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” she stated.

Inspired by Parton’s words, Radford decided to incorporate the powerful statement along the top of her mural. “This piece was a passion project and the timing was a happy accident coinciding with her press,” she told CNN.

“It’s like it pokes a hole in all of the frenzy,” Radford added in an interview with The Tennessean. “There’s a lot of political friction in the air, and she kind of just decompresses it, once again, like Dolly can do. The timing’s just dreamy.”

I love that racists are losing their minds over Dolly Parton being awesome. — God (@thegoodgodabove) August 15, 2020

Hopefully this mural stays put!