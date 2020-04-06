For the latter part of his career, singer-songwriter Elton John has dedicated a significant amount of time to help those with HIV, working to fight the negative stigma around the disease.

Now, with many unable to afford health insurance amidst job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the superstar has taken to Twitter to announce that he is here to help.

Through The Elton John AIDS Foundation, Elton John is ensuring that those with HIV will be able to continue care and treatment amidst the COVID-19 manic.

In the Twitter video, John said: “For almost 30 years my foundation has prioritised the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the AIDS epidemic, and we’re committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too.

“Distributing medicines, testing and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago, so, our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalised communities.”

Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

He continued: “We must keep up momentum or else the results could be disastrous for people living with HIV and other infectious diseases. We are with you, we are thinking of you, we will not leave anyone behind.”

This fantastic news comes after John hosted his very own Coronavirus benefit concert, featuring the likes of Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

You can donate to the fund and read more about the foundation here.