Watch the Elton John-hosted benefit concert featuring Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, and more

Last week it was announced that Elton John would be hosting a coronavirus benefit concert for iHeartRadio, whose proceeds would be going to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The concert, which featured the likes of Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, and more, aired last night. Check it out below.

The concert, dubbed iHeart Living Room Concert for America, was organised as a replacement for the originally scheduled 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The intimate live-stream featured artists performing from their own living rooms. Other artists involved included Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, and Sam Smith, and there were also appearances from Lady Gaga and Lizzo.

The concert was dedicated to first responders of the coronavirus pandemic, including doctors, nurses, scientists, and volunteers.

Kicking things off, John described: “Here we are, all together at home. You’ve got your family and loved ones, and I’ve got mine close too… We’re taking care of each other through this crisis.”

“Let me tell you what’s going to keep us together: All the goodness that’s happening in the world,” he continued. “There’s doctors, nurses and scientists on the front lines. They’re living proof that most superheroes don’t wear capes.”

Some of the performances included Grohl doing Foo Fighters’ My Hero, and Eilish and brother Finneas giving a rendition of hit bad guy. Elsewhere, Green Day’s frontman Armstrong performed Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Carey sang Always Be My Baby, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed Oh My, and Sam Smith sang How Do You Sleep?

And here’s some fan-captured footage of individual performances:

