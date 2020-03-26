Elton John to host coronavirus benefit concert with Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and more

Coronavirus has been crippling for the music industry, but this has not stopped musicians from banding together and performing.

Digitally streamed performances have become a mainstay for artists during the COVID-19 pandemic and Elton John is no exception. The Rocketman is bringing some serious A-listers to an upcoming concert for iHeartRadio.

Elton John will be hosting a coronavirus benefit concert for iHeartRadio this Sunday featuring Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, and more.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will be airing on FOX and the iHeartMedia platforms. It will commence this Sunday (March 29), 9 pm Eastern Time. The Benefit concert will be raising money for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

If that isn’t enough to convince you to tune in, take a look at the performers who will be joining. The bill is set to include the likes of Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, and Mariah Carey, as well as Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and the Backstreet Boys.

The artists will be performing from their own homes and, according to a press release from Fox, they will be “filmed with their personal cell phones, camera and audio equipment.”

Superstar singer Elton John is hosting the special event, which hopes to ensure that front line health care workers and first responders in the coronavirus crisis are getting the support they need. There will be no commercials during the hour-long concert and it’s sure to be a memorable collection of performances.

If you can’t wait to tune in, watch Elton John’s perform his latest track right here.