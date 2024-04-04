Emily Wurramara drops new single ‘Midnight Blues’, shares details of upcoming live dates

“I want to help people to release, cry, and let it out,” Emily Wurramara said of her emotional new single ‘Midnight Blues’.

Emily Wurramara has released her latest single, a stirring blues-rock ballad titled ‘Midnight Blues’.

Co-produced by Wurramara and James Mangohig, the stream-of-consciousness single boasts an anthemic full-bodied chorus, and sees the Nipaluna/Hobart-based artist look back on a tumultuous year marred by postpartum depression, alcohol and attempts on her own life — as guided by the love of her mother and community.

“It’s precious to show people why this life is beautiful and worth sticking around for,” Wurramara said of ‘Midnight Blues’ in a press statement. “I want to help people to release, cry, and let it out… I want ‘Midnight Blues’ to be a safe space to feel.”

The single features Wurramara on keys, alongside Mangohig on bass, guitarist Ben Edgar and drummer Rowan Dally.

Wurramara will launch ‘Midnight Blues’ — a follow up to February single ‘Magic Woman Dancing’ — with a special headline show on Gadigal Country on April 5.

The show will take place at Waywards, and will feature both unreleased music with a full band, and an on-stage conversation with Wurramara and Mangohig. Special guests will also appear at the show.

Following that, Wurramara is slated to perform a slew of live dates throughout April, with shows booked for Port Macquarie’s Ride The Wave festival (April 6), and Hobart’s ALTAR alongside DENNI & Jimmy Kyle (April 13).

Wurramara will also perform as part of The Gum Ball festival in the Hunter Valley from April 26 to April 28.

In the meantime, listen to Emily Wurramara’s new single ‘Midnight Blues’ below.