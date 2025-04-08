Empty Pinata Bursts onto the Indie Scene with ‘Bonfire’

A quirky, heartfelt single that proves even the strangest piñatas hold the sweetest surprises

Alejandro, the creative chameleon behind Empty Pinata, has spent years shaping the artistic visions of others – as a photographer, music video director, creative director, artist developer, and manager.

Now, with over 10 million social media impressions and half a million streams under his belt as a behind-the-scenes maestro, he steps into the spotlight with his debut EP, Nail Biter. And what a spotlight it is.

Empty Pinata is anything but empty. This project is a piñata bursting with oddities, humour, and raw emotion.

Known for his “strange” and “odd” visuals, Alejandro crafts a world where comedy and cinema collide with indie-pop sensibilities. His self-deprecating wit and on-the-nose storytelling make Bonfire a refreshing departure from traditional music narratives.

Alejandro’s background in photography and filmmaking shines through in his visuals, creating a world that’s as fun to watch as it is to listen to

The EP opens with Here Comes The Quiet, a beautiful soft spoken tune that sets the tone for the emotional rollercoaster ahead.

The track Bonfire is the heart of the EP. Co-produced with Gamal, it’s a bedroom-pop anthem with soft rock undertones, chronicling the aftermath of a breakup through scorched memories and burned hoodies. It’s vulnerable, vibrant, and utterly captivating.

Tracks like Empty Pinata’s other single I Have A Huge Crush On Doja Cat inject the project with playful, self-aware humour, while still luring you into the song with masterfully crafted pop hooks.

Empty Pinata’s Nail Biter crafts a pop experience that feels original and unique, yet strangely familiar.

But its Bonfire specifically where Empty Pinata proves that he’s not in the background anymore, but an artist in his own right—one with a unique voice, a sharp sense of humour, and a story worth hearing.

Step into the bonfire. It’s warm, it’s weird, and it’s wonderfully unforgettable.