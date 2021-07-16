Engineering the Sound: getting wild with the Fulltone Tube Tape Echo

With the Fulltone Tube Tape Echo, an ancient studio technique is back with a vengeance. It’s an asset to any studio, so Engineering the Sound couldn’t wait to try it out.

For as long as the tape machine has been around, studio boffins have been looking for ways to mess with it. Tape Echo is one of those classic techniques, reemerging in different guises throughout the generations.

The Tube Tape Echo from stompbox legends Fulltone dishes up that gorgeous vintage glow and slapback with ease. It was only natural that Engineering the Sound wanted to get its mitts on a unit and have a little fun.

Based on the almighty Maestro EP-2 Echoplex, the Tube Tape Echo cops that vintage tone, but provides some much-appreciated mod-cons. There are two tape speeds, stereo modes, separate instrument and echo level control, and tone control for the repeats.

The other personality of this unit is the preamp section. And just as the original EP-2 was coveted for its gooey, tube-driven pre, the Tube Tape Echo (as the name obviously suggests) gives users that warm (and crunchy if you like) front end before you hit the tape.

As you can see in the video, the Tube Tape Echo can go from subtle slapback to cavernous echoes, with eternal repeats if desired. If you’re looking for a delay with a vintage flavour, but all the modern conveniences, it’s well worth taking for a spin.

Find out more at Fulltone.