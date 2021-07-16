Wally the Walrus receives pontoon to stop him destroying everything

Residents of Scilly acknowledge that Wally the Walrus needs proper rest and food in order to take his leave

Wally the Walrus’s persistence in Scilly has made residents realise the impact that good sleep and food will have on the length of his stay.

Since arriving in June, Wally has destroyed thousands of dollars worth of boating equipment, leaving those affected frustrated and fed up with his antics. This has resulted in requests for his deportation.

However, consideration has been dealt to the Walrus and his unlikely situation.

Since leaving his home in the Arctic, it is estimated that Wally has travelled a mammoth 4,000 km in the space of four months.

Comparatively, walruses migrate around 3,000 km in one year.

Walrus Update “It’s important that the purpose-built pontoon becomes the #Walrus’ “safe space”. Something that he returns to, allowing him to rest, gain strength & ultimately leave #Scilly to continue his journey home” ⚠️Please keep away⚠️ Full update ➡️https://t.co/xRJ6saCBQW — IoS Wildlife Trust (@ScillyWildlife) July 12, 2021

Throughout his four-month journey along the west coast of Europe, Wally has chosen the Isle of Scilly as his preferred location, compared to France, Spain and Wales.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue, the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust and the St Mary’s Harbour Team have been instrumental in building him a “safe space” in the harbour to prevent him from climbing on and destroying more boats.

Nice to see Wally the Walrus in & out the water today & making use of his custom built pontoon #walrus #scillies #stmarysharbour pic.twitter.com/c6hQENtVVM — Kevin Hale (@Kevinhale1973) July 12, 2021

The pontoon is the local’s method of encouraging the walrus to move on, with one person saying: “he needs to feed up and rest peacefully without interruption“.

It is a great way to ensure Wally has a consistent space to return to when he needs to catch some zzz’s after fishing in the sea.

People are advised to keep their distance from wild Wally to ensure that he receives uninterrupted rest.

Wally has shown no signs of aggressive behaviour, however, the local government advises against any risk takers: “…he is young and still a very large, wild animal.”

Hopes are high that this cute, yet inconvenient beast will “move on soon“.

No offence Wally…