Engineering The Sound: Gauge’s ECM-47

Gauge is a microphone company out of Tallahassee, Florida, USA, started by Rob Chiarelli and Chandler Bridges.

Their story started when a producer brought in a random Chinese microphone to use that he insisted sounded ‘great’, so they strung it up and were impressed enough to contact the manufacturer and start a company.

This origin story is interesting but raises some suspicions. There’s a LOT of Chinese mics out there at the moment, at all kinds of price points. I know quality control can be patchy, and they nearly always have a super sizzly top end, so if you’re forced to work with one you’ve probably got your de-esser working overtime to make it usable.

Gauge sent over three models for us to try: the ECM-80 dynamic handheld mic, the ECM-87 condenser, and the ECM-47.

The ECM-87 is a very cheap (like $200) U87-esque clone, and busting it open revealed that it’s the same as a whole lot of the cheap Chinese 87 clones, but there were a couple of cap upgrades and alterations going on on the circuit board.

Looking into Gauge’s process, it turns out they audition each mic and send back any that don’t meet their standards.

So let’s focus on the ECM-47, Gauge’s take on a classic U47, one of the most coveted vintage microphones. While a real U47 can go for over $20,000, the ECM-47 aims to bring some of that magic at a fraction of the cost.

It’s equipped with decent components: an M7-style diaphragm, a BV8-style transformer, and an EHX 6072 tube (12AY7). No, it’s not a VF14M tube like the vintage U47—those are scarce and expensive—but it’s clear Gauge has put some effort into this model.

The ECM-47 also comes with a dedicated power supply that lets you switch polar patterns, from omnidirectional and cardioid to figure-8, with adjustable stops in between.

For testing, we tried it out on drums as a single overhead, as well as on piano and vocals. Marissa from Maybe in May played Orla Gartland’s I’ll Go Crazy on piano, and we layered some vocals to see how the ECM-47 performed across different sources.

The Gauge ECM-47 did a solid job on drums, piano, and vocals. It’s a well-rounded mic that sidesteps the harsh, sizzly high-end often associated with cheaper Chinese mics.

While it’s not quite at the level of high-end U47 clones like Flea or Voxorama, for around $1300 AUD, it offers impressive quality.

Overall, I’m surprised by how well it performed, and for the price, it’s a very decent buy.

Check out their website for more.