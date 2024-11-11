Ok Sure’s Akaysha talks remixing Eternal, blending intensity with energy, and the magic of collaboration

Max Lawrence, Ok Sure, and Osopho team up for Eternal, a brooding exploration of AI

Melbourne’s electronic scene gets a brooding new anthem with Eternal, a riveting collaboration between avant-pop artist Max Lawrence, electronica alchemist Ok Sure, and darkwave producer Osopho.

Conceived after a shared live show, the track dives into the haunting duality of AI and human emotion, exploring what happens when both collide.

Lawrence’s fragile, soaring vocals cut through Ok Sure and Osopho’s moody, atmospheric production like a voice lost in the dark, crafting a sonic landscape that’s both raw and immersive.

The emotional intensity of the track resonates deeply, reflecting on the experience of feeling everything all at once, like a mind trying to process overwhelming stimuli.

The release also features an Ok Sure remix, flipping the original’s reflective vibe into a high-energy dancefloor version.

With acid basslines, chopped vocals, and driving percussion, Ok Sure injects a fresh burst of exhilaration, bringing a euphoric twist to Eternal’s intensity.

It’s a playful take on the original, made for peak-time sets, while still maintaining its core emotional depth.

Accompanying the track is a hypnotic music video, in which Lawrence is consumed by a ghostly light, symbolizing the pull between connection and isolation.

Eternal is a gripping exploration of self, tech, and the emotional tension between the two.

We chat to Ok Sure’s Akaysha about the track, the remix, and the magic behind the collaboration.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

AKAYSHA: I had the day off so I made some alterations to a jacket, got my nails done, did some food prep and worked on a costume for my friends birthday party, it’s Met Gala inspired so we gotta wear something ridiculous. I’m going as some kind of seaweed creature.

HAPPY: Tell us a bit about where you’re living and what you love about it.

AKAYSHA: I live between Melbourne and Geelong. Melbourne is great for socialising, dining (i’m a big foodie), it’s where my day job is & most of my gigs. Geelong is my escape where I spend time in my studio & with family.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about how you approached reworking the track?

AKAYSHA: We spent ages on the original and I wasn’t even planning on doing a remix but one night I just started playing around, it came together really organically, sometimes remixes take forever but this honestly flowed so well. I really liked the first ideas I put down & luckily so did Max and Sal (Osopho). We were almost ready to put Eternal out and I got this remix done pretty quick to be able to put out a few weeks after the original.

HAPPY: How did you keep the original vibe while putting your own spin on it?

AKAYSHA: The only elements I used from the original were the vocal, but I kept it pretty abstract and chopped up so you can’t really tell what it says. I upped the tempo and made it a lot more dancefloor friendly, acid baselines and more percussion. The original tone is still there, but it’s been wrapped in a more euphoric energy. It’s actually a lot faster than stuff I usually make.

HAPPY: The original lyrics feel pretty intense. Did that theme play into how you shaped the remix?

AKAYSHA: Absolutely. I still wanted the remix to have an intensity, but a different kind. The original builds while the remix gets straight to the point.

HAPPY: Eternal deals with some heavy emotional stuff. Did you try to bring that same emotional weight into the remix?

AKAYSHA:I made sure the emotional weight of the original is still present, but not the focal point. I didn’t want it to be as somber (the track was actually originally called Somber when I sent it to Max to do the vocals), I wanted this to be a lot more playful.

HAPPY: You’ve teamed up with Osopho before—what’s the vibe like when you work together, and how does Max Lawrence fit into the mix?

AKAYSHA: Osopho and I live together and we’ve been making music together for about 6 years, we share a similar vision of blending the delicate and the dark. Max added to that perfectly. Their emotional vulnerability, Osophos atmospheric sounds & my energetic touch create this perfect storm. I really hope we can all work together again.

HAPPY: How much does the energy of the dancefloor influence your remix process? Does it change how you connect with the track?

I didn’t really set out with a solid plan for this remix, it was kind of an accident, but I guess a lot of tracks I had been playing out recently influenced how it turned out. I have been playing a lot more faster lately, I was always more drawn to downtempo and it took me a while to up the tempo. I’ve finally succumbed though and it is pretty fun, this is something I would def play in my sets at the moment.

HAPPY: Since Eternal is such a personal track for Max, what was it like remixing something so charged emotionally? How did you handle that vulnerability?

I’m not sure it had much affect on the remix but working on the original with Max was something really special.

Their vocals are so powerful and I felt really honoured to be able to have their input on something Sal and I had been working on for so long, we were going to just release it as an instrumental but we’re so happy Max added their magic to it.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

When remixes come together and you nail it in like one night, and you still like it the next day.

Listen to Eternal below: