Genre-Hopping Through Munich with Alt-Indie Sensation DIMILA

“Life is too short to pretend, to be unhappy, or to stay with someone when you can’t truly reciprocate their love”

Known for blending folk, indie pop, and touches of jazz, DIMILA’s sound is both tender and bold, reflecting the personal stories that inspire her music.

In our chat, she opens up about her journey—from growing up near Munich’s Isar River to creating music with producer Tom Appel at Stereoloft.

From heartbreak to creative resilience, DIMILA shares what fuels her unique sound and her latest track ‘Tornado‘.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

DIMILA: It’s 10 a.m., and I just finished my coffee. I’ll be back in the studio today, recording a new song for my debut EP.

I’m meeting up with Tom Appel at his beautiful studio, Stereoloft, near Munich. But before heading there, I’m planning to take a wee walk—it’s a cold but beautiful day, and the sun is out, making it perfect for a stroll.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from. What do you love about it?

DIMILA: I grew up in a small town just outside Munich. It’s really close to nature, and there’s a river, the Isar, that I’ve always loved having nearby.

I moved to Munich about two years ago, which is nice because it’s close to home. Most of my friends are here in the city, but my family’s still in the countryside, so I feel like I get the best of both worlds :)

HAPPY: ‘Tornado’, your latest single, is about navigating a romantic relationship. How have your real-life experiences shaped the track?

DIMILA: I was in a relationship at that time with someone who was incredibly loving and caring.

But for months, I struggled to return those feelings, even though I really valued him as a person—he was my best friend.

I was scared of hurting him, so I tried to convince myself that maybe my feelings would grow if I just stayed in the relationship.

But it didn’t work, and ultimately, it wasn’t fair to either of us.

During that time, my dad became seriously ill, and we didn’t know if he would make it.

That was a turning point for me; it made me realize that life is too short to pretend, to be unhappy, or to stay with someone when you can’t truly reciprocate their love.

So this song represents the first step I took, almost unconsciously, toward ending the relationship, before a ‘tornado’ of emotions could bring me down.

HAPPY: Blending folk, indie-pop and jazz, how has your sound developed over the years? Are there any new styles or directions you’re approaching?

DIMILA: I’m drawn to all three genres—folk, indie pop, and jazz—and I find myself listening to them depending on my mood, which naturally influences my own sound.

Right now, my music leans more toward folk and indie pop, but I like to weave in jazz-inspired chords or structures to add a unique texture.

When I write, I follow my intuition and let each song develop in its own direction; sometimes leaning more into folk, other times more into indie.

Working with Tom Appel in production sessions often brings out new dimensions, too. For instance, we’re currently working on a new song that, from what I can share, is shaping up to be our boldest and loudest track yet.

HAPPY: Can you tell us about the production process for ‘Tornado’?

DIMILA: For Tornado I started by sending a demo of myself singing and playing guitar to Tom.

We met at his studio shortly after to dive into the production process. I had been listening to a lot of Phoebe Bridgers, and her style subtly influenced the song’s mood.

Tom played multiple instruments on the track, really bringing the instrumental to life. We experimented with layers, adding elements like mandolin and a playful, high-pitched synth, which added a contrasting lightness to the darker lyrics.

One of the challenges we faced was the idea that sometimes the right way to reach the final result isn’t by adding more elements but rather by reducing them.

For a while, we thought something was missing, but when we embraced the concept of “less is more,” we discovered a cleaner, more impactful sound.

It was a fun and revealing experience, and I think that contrast and playfulness come through in the final track.

HAPPY: Who have your biggest influences been?

DIMILA: For Tornado my biggest influence has been mainly Phoebe Bridgers. I think that came more unconsciously as I was listening to a lot of Phoebe Bridgers during that time.

However, my influences are always changing; right now, I’m inspired by artists like Big Thief and Mitski.

HAPPY: Your songwriting is one of the things that really makes your music stand out. How do you approach the songwriting process?

DIMILA: Oh thank you so much! Well, I usually write either in my phone notes or in my wee notebook I most of the time have with me.

I try not to overthink it, I just let whatever I’m feeling spill out onto the page.

Some weeks, I don’t write anything at all, but other times, I’m writing almost every day, depending on what’s going on in my life.

Once I’ve gotten everything down, I pick up my guitar, play around with chords, and sing the lyrics, recording as I go. I keep working on it until it feels like a complete song.

Sometimes, I’ll change a word or add a line, but most of the time, it just stays the way it was.

HAPPY: Your first single ‘Our Home’ was released in 2021, and you’ve been releasing every year since. How do you feel your sound and musicianship has evolved?

DIMILA: What’s for certain is that I’m getting older every year and with it comes more life experience more things I can write about.

I started playing the guitar only two years ago which makes it easier now to write songs as I’m getting better playing it as well. I think I understand me as an artist a little better every year.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, what’s coming up?

DIMILA: I’m currently working on my debut EP. I’ve written many songs over the past few years, so this EP will be a collection of five tracks that are the most precious to me.

The songs take listeners on a personal journey, exploring emotions ranging from heartbreak to finding new love.

It reflects the ups and downs I’ve experienced, capturing the essence of growth and transformation that has come from my past years.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

DIMILA: Recently, I spent two months in Ireland, which was the longest I’ve ever been away from home.

It was a bit scary, but I was incredibly happy during that time; I made new friends, created music, and felt happier than ever.

I also find happiness in little things, like playing with my cat, knowing that people enjoy my music, spending evenings with my best friends, and making music together.