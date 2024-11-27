Engineering The Sound: SSL 2 & 2 + MKII

Today, we’re diving into the newly updated SSL 2 & 2+ MKII USB audio interfaces , two powerful, USB-C-connected interfaces packed with a studio’s worth of features in one compact device.

The SSL, or Solid State Logic, company was founded in the UK in the late 60s as a builder of solid state control systems for pipe organs. By the mid 70s they began building recording consoles that soon became legendary, especially at the time as these featured onboard computer powered controllers and their future- famous bus compressors.



As the name implies, the SSL 2 & 2+MKII units are an update to the SSL 2 line released back in 2020. So how are they both different from the original?

They’ve upgraded the converters to what SSL are calling their Next-Gen 32-Bit 192kHz Converters. The instrument in and headphone out jacks are now at the front of the unit, and the headphone outputs are now better for low impedance headphones.

The 2+ has a few more features than the standard version with a total of 4 balanced outputs as opposed to the regular version’s 2 outputs, along with MIDI in and out ports and a second, independently controllable headphone output.

Fortunately both of these models are still bus powered and will straight-up run without the need for drivers on a mac.

For anyone still living in the 80s, these may seem a little smaller than the SSLs you’re used to, but over the last decade SSL have been finding new ways to get their legacy sound in more compact products for customers to be able to use anywhere.



The 2 and 2+ MKII are an upgrade to the beloved original versions, and on both units we’ve got across the front:

Two input channels featuring phantom power, mic/line switch, and a high pass filter, an LED input monitor, a gain control allowing up to 64dB of gain, and a legacy 4K button that imparts the characteristics of the ‘classic’ SSL 4000 series mixing desks including a little treble bump, some harmonic distortion and a touch of saturation to your input channels if you so desire.

Next to this we’ve got our monitor controller volume, that goes up to 11.

Then we’ve got our mix knob to choose what you’ve listening to, your input, the USB output, or a blend of the two, coupled with the stereo button for when you’re recording a stereo instrument in via the two inputs

Below that we’ve got our headphone volume controllers, with only one for both headphone sets on the ‘non-plus’ version, whilst the ‘+’ has the independent controls as well as a ‘3&4’ button which allows you to route to output 3&4, in your DAW, to send an independent mix to headphone B, which is a great feature to have.

Across the front, both boxes are the same, with a pair of instrument DI inputs, and two headphone outputs.Around the back you’ll see a pair of combo inputs, and a pair of outputs on the non plus version, whilst the plus has 4 outputs, and MIDI In/Out holes

And there we have it, the SSL 2 & 2+MKII usb audio interfaces, a real solid pair of USB audio interfaces for both the home enthusiast and small studio operator as well as producers and engineers on the go. Like many I was already a huge fan of the original SSL 2 and 2+ interfaces since their original release, having used them a bunch of sessions in the past.

With their legacy 4k button, ultra low noise floor and now with the upgraded next-gen converters. SSL is still showing why they are dominating all the way from large format studios to home set ups.

For the full review, be sure to check out our YouTube channel for an in-depth look at the SSL 2 & 2+ MKII units, and head over to SSL for more info.