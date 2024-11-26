Chai Chang on ‘Music Warrior’: Behind the Veil of Fashion, Power, and Pop Reinvention

Chai Chang’s Music Warrior Is a Genre-Bending Pop Triumph – and His Music Video Looks Are Just as Bold

Chang, whose time studying three degrees still ultimately led him to music, is a real force to be reckoned with in all three scenes of K-Pop, C-Pop and Western pop.

‘Music Warrior’, an eclectic combination of electro-pop and angelic vocals, is Chang’s latest offering and proof that it’s never too late to start working on your art.

In the music video for ‘Music Warrior’, Chang’s style is undeniably unique and luxurious, and features three distinct looks that Chang takes us through, giving us insight into designer Henry Lau’s constructions.

Ready to go behind the scenes? Here’s what Chang had to say about the iconic looks in ‘Music Warrior’.

CHANG: Being the Creative Director of my latest single MUSIC WARRIOR’s music video, I endeavoured to create a close connection between music and fashion. There are 3 different outfits in the music video.

Blue Sparkle Dandy

“The Blue Sparkle Dandy is a daring departure into chic and sexy territory. This design plays with sequin fabric and strategic cutouts at the waistline, armhole, and sleeve, which not only add a touch of allure but also accentuate the wearer’s form. It’s a bold statement piece that’s perfect for those who dare to stand out,” Designer Lau highlighted.

Tailor-made by: SPYHENRYLAU

Silver Grey Warrior

“Introducing the Silver Grey Warrior, a design inspired by the noble warrior ethos, blending elegance and fashion. This ensemble is crafted from raw-edge Chanel fabric, featuring a three-dimensional cut that contours the body. The intricate embroidery and metallic crystal pearl chains serve as the perfect accessories, enhancing the regal and sophisticated look,” Designer Lau said.

Tailor-made by: SPYHENRYLAU

Golden Dragon

“Featuring a non-typical earth tone fashion, the metallic-effect bomber jacket is the highlight of the outfit. It presents a combination of commanding manner and self-confidence,” Chang described.