Engineering the Sound: digital shimmer and echoes with the SSL X-Delay

SSL has an unparalleled history of success in the hardware world. But can this classic firm bring its A-game to the X-Delay plugin? Engineering the Sound investigates.

Solid State Logic (better known by all studio types as SSL) has a pedigree like no other. Hitting it big in the ’70s and ’80s, their innovative large-format console played a massive role in shaping modern mixing. The X-Delay, a new plugin from SSL, aims to bring that iconic tonal character to your DAW.

Unlike a lot of delay plugins to emerge in recent years, the X-Delay is unashamedly digital — steering away from the more lo-fi tones of classic tape echoes. It’s a feature-packed beast, with four independent delay lines that are capable of creating everything from subtle modulation to eternal repeats. Engineering the Sound was keen to get hands-on with this plugin.

The X-Delay has four configurable delay taps. They each have an on/off switch, sync (to host tempo), time, level, panning, and ping pong. In sync mode, you can choose between straight, dotted or triplets, and there is a global multiplier where you can halve or double your delay times simultaneously.

The bottom panel hosts a huge range of global functions and SSL commits to the digital sound here with suggestions of 80s tones — especially with its built-in reverb diffusion.

The bottom panel has an input control, modulate, and saturation controls, a diffuse (the aforementioned reverb) control, a de-ess control, freeze and kill switches, a feedback control, SSL high pass and a low pass filter, mid/side width, a mix and output controls.

The look of X-Delay is true to the classic SSL style with its black, white, red, blue and grey knobs, clean and clear layout, and muted colour palette.

