God of War 5: everything we know and everything we don’t (updated)

God of War 5 (aka God of War: Ragnarok) is one of the most anticipated games in the world right now. We break down what we know so far and spend a little time sharpening our blades.

God of War 5 will be the sequel to the 2018 iteration of God of War; a landmark title for Sony that took protagonist Kratos to places we never expected. There had been eight years between its eventual release and its predecessor God of War 3. It felt like the world of gaming had moved on. The hyperviolence and nasty tone of the original trilogy seemed an uncomfortable reminder of a bygone era.

However, by leaving behind ancient Greece, and the maimed corpses of Olympus, Santa Monica Studio were able to transform Kratos into something rather unique. He became a vessel through which the developers could critique the very aspects of their original games that aged poorly. God of War (2018) gave the studio the chance to find redemption for Kratos, and in a way, themselves.

The character and tone of God of War 5

God of War 5 promises to continue what made its direct predecessor so successful. By altering the tone of the original games, the developers were able to add a poignancy no one thought achievable in a God of War game. Kratos is presented as living proof of the damage that violence inflicts on those who use it.

His violent past, while never exactly denounced, is used as a cautionary tale. It is apparent how much Kratos wishes to protect his son from the same cycle of war and revenge that he himself is a product of.

The set-up for this tonal shift – the beautifully meditative introductory passage of the game where Kratos teaches his son Atreus to hunt – is a revelation. The dialogue imbues Kratos with a painful wisdom that raises the emotional stakes of the game.

God of War 5 will reap the benefits of this careful character development. When considering the illuminating ending of its predecessor, it’s difficult to see how it couldn’t.

Spoilers: At the end of the game it is revealed that Atreus is also Loki; a character of mischief in Norse mythology. This suggests that Atreus and Kratos may eventually find themselves on opposing sides; a rift that will cut deep for fans who spent so much time watching the father and son duo slowly develop trust and understanding for one another.

The setting and characters

The title Ragnarok relates to Norse mythology and specifically refers to a time of legend, apocalypse, and war. This tells us a few important things. Firstly, it tells us that God of War 5 will be set in Scandinavia. Secondly, it tells us that Kratos plans to rid these lands of their gods in much the same way he did in Greece.

So far Kratos and his son have managed to dispatch Magni, Modi, Baldur, and a posse of cursed Valkyries. However, that leaves a good number of the main players of Norse mythology still standing. It seems inevitable that the following turn up:

Odin: The king of the gods and the father of those that Kratos has already slain.

Thor: The god of thunder and the protector of humanity (who appears in an after-credits scene in God of War).

Hel: The goddess of the underworld.

Vidar: The very strong son of Odin and a giantess.

Vale: Interestingly, a son of Odin who avenged the death of Baldur.

Loki: In mythology he is a devious, shape-shifting god that is ultimately responsible for the death of Baldur. In these games he also happens to be the son of Kratos.

The God of War games are not known for being particularly faithful to their source material. Therefore, it is likely that God of War 5 will take some liberties in regards to who appears and how they are portrayed. Nonetheless, expect most of this cast to turn up at some point to receive some smackdown from Kratos.

God of War 5 release date information

Originally, the game’s first teaser trailer stated God of War 5 would be released in 2021. It turns out we were rightly sceptical of that date, as almost all major titles have been delayed to some degree due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting this sensibility, that the game will not be rushed simply to meet a deadline, God of War 5 director Cory Barlog tweeted:

I don't know who needs to hear this… (certainly not me since I have never heard of it) but… WHEN. IT'S. DONE.❤️ (trust that it's what's best for everyone) pic.twitter.com/DVE6hQ9BVA — cory balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) February 25, 2021

Official news of the delay broke in a social media statement from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, the developer of the 2018 God of War reboot and its upcoming sequel. The tweet didn’t reveal an originally intended release date, or a specific new one, but they confirmed “we’ve made the decision to shift our release window to 2022”.

The studio explained that they “remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families”. As disappointing as the news might be for fans, you really can’t argue with decision to prioritise healthy working conditions.

Regardless of where you stand on the debate, the continuing work being put into God of War is ensuring that we will be getting a great game that is actually worth playing – even if it doesn’t come out until 2022.

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

What consoles will it be release on?

Luckily it’s not all bad news for God of War enthusiasts at the moment – those who still can’t get their hands on a PS5 will be thrilled to discover that the game has been confirmed for release on the PS4. In a Q&A session on the PlayStation Blog, studio head Hermen Hulst explained that “where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5… we’ll continue looking at that”, including God of War in the list of relevant projects.

There are certainly mixed feelings surrounding God of War‘s new status as a cross-gen title. The game was originally portrayed as a PS5 exclusive, acting as a major incentive to migrate or upgrade consoles, leading to some gamers feeling misled. Many fans believe designing PS5 titles to also run on the PS4 will hold them back, but it’s not shocking that Sony would want to make the game accessible to a wider audience and ultimately sell more copies.

As for a God of War 5 PC port, there have been signs coming from Sony that this is a strategy they will explore more in the future depending on the success of individual release. That said, don’t hold your breath, as Horizon Zero Dawn took almost three years to eventually come to PC.

God of War (2005) director David Jaffe appears adamant that this will be the case. Although it should be noted that, while an industry insider, he’s had zero involvement in the more recent entries of the series.

Seems like #GodOfWarRagnarok will be cross-gen title after all! “I’m sure the next #GodofWar will be #PS4,#PS5. Of course it will” david jaffe says. W or L?🤔 pic.twitter.com/UJSsLRIWCu — Joe Miller (@JoeMiller101) January 6, 2021

Reddit leaker claims first God of War 5 trailer is coming in August

It’s interesting that Sony decided to official announce that neither Horizon Forbidden West or God of War 5 would be shown at July’s State of Play event. Whenever either of these titles are mentioned the media’s ears prick up like foxes on the hunt.

This showcase will not include updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West or the next generation of PlayStation VR. Stay tuned throughout the summer though, as we’ll have more updates soon. — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) July 6, 2021

A source, with a decent track record of credibility, has just posted on Reddit that the first official trailer for God of War 5 will be revealed at a PlayStation event in August. What this means is that the previous announcement was likely a strategic decision to lower expectations for the July State of Play event, while also making sure that nobody forgets what the future holds.

It all remains to be seen, but August isn’t that far away. Fingers crossed friends!

We will do our best to keep you updated on any announcements and news that relate to God Of War 5.