Conspiracy theorists “misread” Mayan Calendar in 2012, slate apocalypse for next week

Remember when we all were told that the world would end on December 21st 2012? Well conspiracy theorists reckon that they read the Mayan calendar wrong, and are now slating doomsday for *checks notes* next week.

That’s right, make sure to achieve everything you’ve ever wanted in the next nine days, because Planet X is apparently heading straight for us.

Conspiracy theorists are claiming that the Mayan calendar was read wrong, and the world will now end on June 21st. Happy 2020!

What a way to cap off a stellar year! We’ve had bushfires, a pandemic, swarms of death hornets, mass protest, and now the apocalypse.

Originally slated for December 21st 2012, our current end of days was apparently predicted from a discrepancy in the Gregorian calendar. Introduced in 1582, the calendar actually cuts out 11 whole days from the year, in order to more accurately reflect the Earth’s annual orbit.

This is where our conspiracy friends come in. They think that as these 11 accumulated days have actually set our calendar eight years too far into the future, we are currently still in 2012 doomsday territory.

“Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012. The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years”, scientist Paolo Tagaloguin explained in a now deleted Tweet.

NASA obviously weren’t very happy about these ‘scientific’ claims.

“For any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012, where is the science? Where is the evidence?,” the organisation said to The Mirror about the 2012 conspiracy.

“There is none, and for all the fictional assertions, whether they are made in books, movies, documentaries or over the Internet, we cannot change that simple fact.”

“The story started with claims that Nibiru, a supposed planet discovered by the Sumerians, is headed toward Earth,” NASA explained.

“This catastrophe was initially predicted for May 2003, but when nothing happened the doomsday date was moved forward to December 2012 and linked to the end of one of the cycles in the ancient Mayan calendar at the winter solstice in 2012 – hence the predicted doomsday date of December 21, 2012.”