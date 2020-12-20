Obama drops a playlist of his 30 favourite songs from 2020

Looking for a playlist to party away the curse of this year? Don’t fret, Obama has you covered.

The 44th President of the United States is known for having an immaculate taste in music. Every year, Barack Obama blesses the masses with a banging playlist of tunes, curated by himself and his daughter Sasha. 2020’s instalment is finally here and it doesn’t disappoint.

This is an incredibly diverse and well-rounded playlist if I ever saw one, boasting dad-rock gems from Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, along with some modern bangers from Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Dua Lipa.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” the ex-President wrote, introducing his playlist. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Obama even had enough time in between his busy schedule to throw us a list of his favourite movies and TV shows from this year. Crowd favourite The Queen’s Gambit made the cut, along with The Good Place and Better Call Saul.

When a president likes Better Call Saul you know you chose the right one — Klaus (@chef_klaus) December 18, 2020

Last week, Obama gave a bit more insight into his choices during an interview with EW. “[I liked] Better Call Saul, because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream,” he said.

“The Good Place — it’s a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions. And Watchmen and The Boys, for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media. Oh, and the NBA playoffs — because it’s hoops!”

There you have it, a tried and tested list from the man himself. What better time to dive into some Obama-approved tunes and shows than the week before Christmas?

Check out the full playlist below: