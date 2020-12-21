Ariana Grande confirms engagement shortly after ex-fiancé starts removing his 100+ tattoos

In the space of a few hours, Pete Davidson has started removing all of his tattoos and Ariana Grande has announced that she’s 100% moved on.

It’s been a chaotic few days in the life of Ariana Grande. Firstly, the American singer announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez after 10 months of dating. Just hours before, however, her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson pledged to remove his 100+ tattoos.

Davidson and Grande broke off their short-lived engagement in October of 2018, following the passing of her ex Mac Miller. The pair had announced their betrothal after only a few weeks of dating.

Rumours around Grande and Gomez’s relationship status had been circulating after a source close to the singer broke the news to E! “It’s a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy,” the insider said. “They could not be more excited.” Grande then took to Instagram to share a few pics of the ring with her fans, captioning the message “forever n then some.”

The pop star and real estate broker first announced their relationship back in May, with Gomez starring in the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber‘s song Stuck With You.

“forever n then some” — Ariana via Instagram pic.twitter.com/s7jfR2WRwF — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) December 20, 2020

Enter Pete Davidson. The gravelly-voiced, Staten Island comic who can slide into my DMs any day is reportedly removing all 104 of his tattoos *wipes away single tear*. The utterly devastating news was broken by film critic Mike McGranaghan following a Q&A with the cast of Davidson’s latest film, The King of Staten Island.

“No, it’s real,” McGranaghan revealed about the removal on Twitter. “He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured “it would be easier to get them burned off’.”

Now, it seems like a pretty big coincidence to me that in the same time frame that this heartbreaking news was confirmed, Ariana Grande would also announce that she’s well-and-truly moved on. Fans across social media are having a similar reaction too:

just found out pete davidson is getting his tattoos removed no one talk to me pic.twitter.com/ilJkc0D2Ed — em (@emilybritttt) December 19, 2020

Pete Davidson getting his tattoos removed is a personal attack to me and my will to live — divacup stan account (@zoloftbby) December 17, 2020

Buzzfeed did some digging and found that Davidson had already begun laser removal, which is a bit too much for me to handle right now. Was this a coincidence? Who knows. Regardless, Grande is happy and Pete is single and thriving, which means there is still hope for us.

Grande will reveal all about her new relationship in her upcoming Netflix documentary, excuse me, i love you.